After Sending Shockwaves in Oil Markets, Yemen's Iran-backed Rebels Threaten New Attacks on Saudi Arabia
Strikes on two Saudi facilities on Saturday halted half the kingdom's production and sent shockwaves through energy markets. The United States, however, has blamed Iran for the attacks.
Smoke is seen following a fire at Aramco facility in the eastern city of Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday. (Reuters)
Sanaa: Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels, who claimed responsibility for devastating attacks on Saudi oil facilities, on Monday threatened to carry out more strikes and urged foreigners to stay away.
"We assure the Saudi regime that our long hand can reach any place we want at any time we choose," Houthi military spokesman Brigadier Yahya Saree said in a statement.
Strikes on two Saudi facilities on Saturday halted half the kingdom's production and sent shockwaves through energy markets. The United States, however, has blamed Iran for the attacks, saying there was no evidence they were launched from Yemen.
The drone strikes on the world's biggest oil exporter come as state oil giant Saudi Aramco has accelerated plans for an initial public offering to as early as this year, and follow earlier cross-border attacks on Saudi oil installations and on oil tankers in Gulf waters.
Saudi Arabia, leading a coalition of Sunni Muslim countries that intervened in Yemen in 2015 against the Iran-aligned Houthis, has blamed Iran for previous attacks, which Tehran denies. Riyadh accuses Iran of arming the Houthis, a charge denied by the group and Tehran.
