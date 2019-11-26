After Torrential Rains, Floods Kill at Least 39 in Congolese Capital Kinshasa
At least three houses had fallen into a ravine and a recently paved road had also collapsed while chunks of concrete and metal roofing could be seen sticking out of the freshly turned orange earth.
Representative image.
Kinshasa: At least 39 people died in flooding on Tuesday in Kinshasa, the sprawling capital of Democratic Republic of Congo, following torrential rains overnight, authorities said.
The heavy rain caused landslides near the University of Kinshasa, they said.
A Reuters witness at the scene said at least three houses had fallen into a ravine and a recently paved road had also collapsed. Chunks of concrete and metal roofing could be seen sticking out of the freshly turned orange earth.
The vice governor of Kinshasa province, Néron Mbungu, said rescue workers were continuing to hunt for bodies.
"Wherever we found death, we gave the mayors the means to bring the bodies to the morgue, and we also made available the means for the wounded to be taken to medical centres," he said.
Floods are not unusual in Kinshasa, a city of almost 12 million people with notoriously poor infrastructure and where many neighbourhoods are poorly planned, though they rarely cause so many deaths.
University Avenue was completely swept into a ravine along with at least three houses.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Harry Potter Film with Original Cast to Begin Shooting in 2020, Matthew Lewis Tweets
- Amazon Confuses Sarcastic Tweet on Maharashtra Turmoil for Customer Complaint, Deletes it Later
- Anushka Sharma's Reaction to Meeting Virat Kohli Post India's Win Against Bangladesh is Adorable
- Post Break-up with Shivangi Joshi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Star Mohsin Khan Demands Separate Vanity Van
- Buying a New FASTag For Your Car Before December 1? Here Are The Options And Offers