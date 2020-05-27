WORLD

1-MIN READ

After Trump's Comment, China Says Will Act Against Foreign Interference to Hong Kong Law

Representative image.

Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the remarks during a daily briefing in response to a question about US President Donald Trump's comments that Washington is working on a strong response to the legislation that will be announced before the end of the week.

  • Reuters Beijing
  • Last Updated: May 27, 2020, 1:59 PM IST
China will take necessary countermeasures to foreign interference regarding the new Hong Kong security legislation being deliberated, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the remarks during a daily briefing in response to a question about US President Donald Trump's comments that Washington is working on a strong response to the legislation that will be announced before the end of the week.


