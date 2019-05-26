English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Unexpected Win, Australia PM Scott Morrison Sets Record by Appointing Seven Women to Cabinet
The ruling conservative coalition, led by Prime Minister Morrison, defied exit polls to deliver a shock defeat to the opposition Labor Party, forcing its leader Bill Shorten to resign.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, addresses party supporters winning the elections. (Image : AP)
Melbourne: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday announced his new 22-member Cabinet which includes a record seven women. The new Cabinet will be sworn in on Wednesday.
The ruling conservative coalition, led by Prime Minister Morrison, defied exit polls to deliver a shock defeat to the opposition Labor Party, forcing its leader Bill Shorten to resign. Morrison announced Linda Reynolds to be the Defence Minister while Bridget McKenzie will become Australia's first-ever female Agriculture Minister.
"I have high expectations of my ministry and clear goals for each of their roles," Morrison was qouted as saying by media reports from Canberra.
"This will include congestion-busting on regulatory and bureaucratic roadblocks, making better use of technology and better integrating service delivery across portfolios," he said.
Peter Dutton will remain in Home Affairs and Senator Arthur Sinodinos will be the new Ambassador to the United States, succeeding Joe Hockey when his finishes his term.
Sussan Ley was announced the environment minister, replacing Melissa Price.
He will also recommend Mitch Fifield to become Australia's Ambassador to the United Nations, with Paul Fletcher to take over his communications portfolio.
"They will both be exceptional representatives and our countries interests abroad will be well served in that role," Morrison said.
David Littleproud will now focus on the natural disaster and emergency management portfolio.
Ken Wyatt becomes the first Aboriginal person to hold the Indigenous Affairs portfolio.
"Incredibly honoured to be the first Aboriginal Minister for Indigenous Australians," Wyatt tweeted.
"Committed to working and walking together with our elders, families and communities to ensure the greatness of our many nations is reflected in the greatness of our Australian nation, now and forever".
Attorney-General Christian Porter will become the Leader of the House while frontbenchers continuing in their roles include Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, Foreign Minister Marise Payne, Finance Minister Mathias Cormann, Health Minister Greg Hunt and Education Minister Dan Tehan.
