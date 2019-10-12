Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

After Year of Roller-Coaster Negotiations, Trump Says US, China Reached 'Substantial Phase One' Trade Deal

US President Donald Trump said that the two countries had reached a ‘substantial deal’ after he concluded his White House meeting with the visiting Chinese Vice Premier Liu He.

News18.com

Updated:October 12, 2019, 10:46 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
After Year of Roller-Coaster Negotiations, Trump Says US, China Reached 'Substantial Phase One' Trade Deal
File photo of US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. File Photo: AP)

Washington: The United States and China have reached a "substantial phase one" trade deal, President Donald Trump announced on Friday, ending nearly a year of intense roller-coaster negotiations between the two economic giants.

Trump told reporters that the two countries had reached a "substantial deal" after he concluded his White House meeting with the visiting Chinese Vice Premier Liu He. From the US side, among those in the White House meeting were US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The Chinese delegation included Zhong Shan, Minister of Commerce; Cui Tiankai, Ambassador of China; Liao Min, Deputy Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Financial and Economic Affairs; and Vice Finance Minister Zheng Zeguang.

The American and Chinese delegations will again meet in Chile in a five-six weeks' time. Trump said this would result in USD 40-50 billion agriculture trade. According to him, the trade deal also includes currency and foreign exchange.

Some technology transfer will be in phase one. "We have an agreement on intellectual property," Trump said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram