Age No Bar: Florida Woman Attains US Citizenship Months Before Her 104th Birthday

The woman, Andrea Joseph, migrated from Haiti 15 years ago and became a permanent resident.

Associated Press

Updated:June 17, 2019, 11:59 PM IST
Age No Bar: Florida Woman Attains US Citizenship Months Before Her 104th Birthday
104-year-old Andrea Joseph posing after getting US citizenship.
Miami: A Florida woman has become a US citizen at the age of 103.

Miami-Dade Commissioner Jean Monestime says Andrea Joseph took the oath of citizenship on Friday, just a few months shy of her 104th birthday.

Monestime says Joseph migrated from Haiti 15 years ago and became a permanent resident.

The commissioner says Joseph's naturalization embodies the melting pot that is Miami-Dade County. She posted a photo showing Joseph in front of a replica of the Statue of Liberty.

