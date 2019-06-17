English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Age No Bar: Florida Woman Attains US Citizenship Months Before Her 104th Birthday
The woman, Andrea Joseph, migrated from Haiti 15 years ago and became a permanent resident.
104-year-old Andrea Joseph posing after getting US citizenship.
Miami: A Florida woman has become a US citizen at the age of 103.
Miami-Dade Commissioner Jean Monestime says Andrea Joseph took the oath of citizenship on Friday, just a few months shy of her 104th birthday.
Monestime says Joseph migrated from Haiti 15 years ago and became a permanent resident.
The commissioner says Joseph's naturalization embodies the melting pot that is Miami-Dade County. She posted a photo showing Joseph in front of a replica of the Statue of Liberty.
