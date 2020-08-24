AGT Winner Murphy Earns High School Equivalency Diploma

LOGAN, W.Va.: Americas Got Talent winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. put his down time during the coronavirus pandemic to good use, earning his high school equivalency diploma 30 years after dropping out.

With his road performances eliminated by the virus shutdown, the singer took online classes during the spring and summer.

“My manager and a few close friends kind of teamed up and encouraged me to make this downtime really count for something, and Im so glad I did, Murphy, a Logan, West Virginia native, said in a statement.

Murphy dropped out of school in the 11th grade, a decision that haunted him for years. He worked numerous odd jobs and at one point was living out of his car.

Also Watch Sushant Death Probe: Locksmith Who Opened SSR's Door Says He Wasn't Allowed To See Inside

In 2011, Murphys smooth renditions of Frank Sinatra hits helped earn him $1 million, his own Las Vegas show and a recording contract when he won the NBC talent show.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor