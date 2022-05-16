Ahead Of Bilawal Bhutto’s US Visit, Imran Says Foreign Minister Will Beg For Money From Blinken

Imran Khan sharpened his attacks on the Shehbaz Sharif-led government as he targeted newly-appointed foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday claiming that he will beg US secretary of state Antony Blinken for money when he visits Pakistan next week.

Bilawal Bhutto will visit the US, China and Switzerland next week and is also expected to attend a meeting of the World Economic Forum. He will meet Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi and Swiss foreign minister Ignazio Cassis during his visit. Pakistan minister of state for foreign affairs Hina Rabbani Khar may accompany Bilawal during his trips.

Imran Khan alleged that the money would be used to prevent his return to power. The former prime minister alleged that Bilawal will ensure not to upset the US in fear that he may lose ‘everything’.

“All of Bilawal’s wealth is stored outside of the country, he cannot dare to upset the US, otherwise he will lose everything,” Khan said while addressing a rally at Faisalabad. Imran Khan has held several rallies in Pakistan since the beginning of May and has several more lined up later this month.

In all of his rallies, the former prime minister repeated the controversial allegation that foreign powers toppled his democratically elected government in Islamabad. He on Sunday said that the US is self-centered and sees its self-interest first.

He also once more applauded the Indian government for not bowing down to the US. “The US has made Pakistan a slave without having to invade it," Khan said. “The people of Pakistan will never accept the imported government,” Khan was quoted as saying by Pakistan-based news agency The News International.

He expressed hope that if something were to happen to him then the people of Pakistan would seek justice on his behalf. This comes shortly after he said at a rally in Sialkot that a plot is being hatched to kill him. He said in the rally that if something were to happen to him then the video will be made public.

Imran Khan will address public gatherings in Swabi on May 16, Kohat on May 17, Chakwal on May 19 and Multan on May 20.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.