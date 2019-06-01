Ahead of Britain Visit, Trump Says His 'Nasty' Critic Meghan Markle Will be 'Very Good' Princess

Meghan Markle, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, will make a "very good" princess, US President Donald Trump said ahead of a state visit to Britain.Speaking to the Sun newspaper, Trump said he had not realised that the US-born Markle had criticised him during his 2016 election campaign."What can I say? I didn’t know that she was nasty," Trump said, adding that he was sure she would nonetheless succeed as a new member of Britain's royal family. "It is nice, and I am sure she will do excellently," he said.