Imran Khan’s US Tirade Ahead of No-Confidence Vote Today Pits Him Against Pakistan’s Powerful Military

Ahead of the crucial parliamentary no-confidence vote, Prime Minister Imran Khan has raised a storm by blatantly accusing US of plotting to remove him from power. “The move to oust me is a blatant interference in domestic politics by the United States,” Khan told reporters on Saturday.

Taking the attack further, Khan accused the opposition, which is trying to topple his government, of being sold to “foreign conspirators”. “Pakistani politicians are sold for merely 15-20 billion,” Khan said.

Earlier, Khan had said a “powerful country” had expressed displeasure over his recent visit to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. In what appeared to be a slip of tongue, Khan named the US as the origin of a “memo” that he said confirmed a “foreign conspiracy” prompted by his maiden visit to Russia on the day President Putin invaded Ukraine.

“We got a message from America oh, not America, I mean a foreign country I can’t name," Khan said in the live televised address on April 1.

Imran’s attack against the US pits him directly against the country’s army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, who on Saturday said that Pakistan shares a “long and excellent” strategic relationship with the US but it does not believe in “camp politics”.

With differing statements from the prime minister and the country’s army chief, the rift between the government and the all-powerful army seems to be out in the open. Even as the military has denied involvement in Pakistan’s politics, there can be no denying that the army wields enormous power having ruled the country for more than half of its 73 years of existence.

General Bajwa had met PM Khan at least twice this week, ahead of the no-confidence motion. On April 1, in an interview with ARY News, Khan revealed that the “establishment”, possibly referring to the military, gave him three options - no-confidence vote, early elections or resignation as the Prime Minister.

Khan, who came to power in 2018 with promises to create a ‘Naya Pakistan’, is at a critical juncture of his political career as he has lost majority after defection from his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf: party. Two of his allied parties also withdrew their support and joined the ranks of the rejuvenated Opposition.

Opposition parties in the National Assembly have submitted the no-trust motion seeking Khan’s ouster for allegedly mismanaging the cash-strapped country’s economy

