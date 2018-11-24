English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ailing Mugabe Now Unable to Walk, Says Zimbabwe President
Mnangagwa told his ZANU-PF party supporters at a rally that the 94-year-old Mugabe had been receiving medical care in Singapore for the past two months.
File photo; Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe (REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo)
Zvimba/Zimbabwe: Zimbabwe's ex-leader Robert Mugabe is in Singapore for medical care and now unable to walk because of ill health and old age, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Saturday.
Mnangagwa told his ZANU-PF party supporters at a rally that the 94-year-old Mugabe had been receiving medical care in Singapore for the past two months.
"He (Mugabe) is now old. Of course, he now is unable to walk but whatever he asks for we will provide," Mnangagwa told hundreds of supporters in Mugabe's home area of Zvimba, about 100 km (60 miles) west of the capital Harare.
"We are looking after him. He is our founding father of Zimbabwe". He said Mugabe was expected back in the country at the end of this month.
"He should have been back on October 25 but, his health is not yet good," Mnangagwa said.
"But yesterday, we got a message that he thinks he is getting better. He will come back on 30 November."
This month marked a year after Mugabe was toppled in a brief military intervention to end his 37-year grip on power.
Mnangagwa took over from Mugabe and was elected in disputed July 30 elections. He has vowed to revive Zimbabwe's ailing economy by attracting much needed foreign direct investment.
Mnangagwa told his ZANU-PF party supporters at a rally that the 94-year-old Mugabe had been receiving medical care in Singapore for the past two months.
"He (Mugabe) is now old. Of course, he now is unable to walk but whatever he asks for we will provide," Mnangagwa told hundreds of supporters in Mugabe's home area of Zvimba, about 100 km (60 miles) west of the capital Harare.
"We are looking after him. He is our founding father of Zimbabwe". He said Mugabe was expected back in the country at the end of this month.
"He should have been back on October 25 but, his health is not yet good," Mnangagwa said.
"But yesterday, we got a message that he thinks he is getting better. He will come back on 30 November."
This month marked a year after Mugabe was toppled in a brief military intervention to end his 37-year grip on power.
Mnangagwa took over from Mugabe and was elected in disputed July 30 elections. He has vowed to revive Zimbabwe's ailing economy by attracting much needed foreign direct investment.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Reporters Project: Madhya Pradesh's Employment Crisis
-
Saturday 24 November , 2018
Reporters Project: Role of Mizoram People's Forum in Assembly Elections
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Reporters Project: Madhya Pradesh's Employment Crisis
Saturday 24 November , 2018 Reporters Project: Role of Mizoram People's Forum in Assembly Elections
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ashok Kumar Reminisces Improbable 1975 Hockey World Cup Victory
- Arjun Kapoor Avoids Paparazzi After Partying With Rumoured Girlfriend Malaika Arora
- PUBG Video With Humorous Takes on The Battle Royale Game Goes Viral: Watch Video
- Hockey World Cup: India Score Five Past Olympic Champions Argentina in Warm-up
- Syed Modi International: Sameer, Saina Win; Ashwini and Satwik Enter Doubles Semis