1-min read

PTI

Updated:July 30, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
Ailing Nawaz Sharif May Fly to London for Further Treatment
File Photo of Pakistan Prime minister Nawaz Sharif. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Islamabad: Nawaz Sharif's personal physician has advised the interim government to "seriously consider" sending him to London for further treatment, a media report said on Monday, a day after Pakistan's former prime minister was admitted to a top hospital after his health deteriorated.

Sharif, 68, was on Sunday shifted to the Cardiac Centre of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) here after his health deteriorated due to heart trouble in the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

The News International reported that the former premier could be sent to London on August 2.

Sending Sharif to London for treatment is being seriously considered, the report said.

His personal physician Dr Adnan Khan examined him and evaluated his medical test conducted over the past few days and advised Shari'f treatment abroad, it said.

Sharif had earlier stayed in London for three months for cardiac surgery.

His wife Kulsoom Nawaz, 68, is also in a London hospital undergoing treatment for throat cancer.

Meanwhile, his private hospital ward in Islamabad has been declared as a sub-jail by the authorities. The capital's police will provide security to the convicted premier, according to the government notification.

Sharif was disqualified by the Supreme Court last year in the Panama Papers case.

The three-time Pakistan premier is serving a 10-year jail term in a corruption case over his family's purchase of luxury apartments in London. He has been lodged in the Adiala Jail since July 13.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
