Air China Says Paris-Beijing Flight Turns Back Over Terrorism Fear
The airline said flight CA876 had returned to Paris, where it landed safely. It gave no further details on the nature of the incident.
File photo of flights of Air China are parked on the tarmac of Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing (REUTERS)
Beijing: Flag carrier Air China said on Thursday that a flight from Paris to Beijing had turned back due to "suspected terrorist information".
