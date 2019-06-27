English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
London Airport Reopens Runway After Air India's Mumbai-Newark Flight Makes Landing Due to Bomb Threat
Britain's ministry of defence said Typhoon aircraft were deployed at supersonic speed to intercept a civilian plane.
Representative image. (Image source: Air India)
London: London's Stansted Airport said on Thursday its runway had reopened and was fully operational after Air India said a flight from Mumbai to the United States made a precautionary landing due to a bomb threat.
"We are sorry for any disruption caused by the incident and would like to thank you for your patience," Stansted Airport said on Twitter.
Britain's ministry of defence said Typhoon aircraft were deployed at supersonic speed to intercept a civilian plane. "The aircraft was safely escorted to Stansted airport."
Air India's Mumbai-Newark flight had made a precautionary landing due to bomb threat, the airline tweeted from its official handle on Thursday. However, the tweet was later deleted.
Further details are awaited.
