English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AirAsia CEO Deletes His Facebook Account to Protest Circulation of New Zealand's Mass Shooting Video
A horrific video shot by the gunman who carried out the mosque massacre was livestreamed on Facebook before being removed by Facebook.
A police officer escorts a man away from a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday, March 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Loading...
Kuala Lumpur: Malaysian airline company AirAsia's CEO Tony Fernandes has deleted his Facebook account over the circulation of a video of Friday's mass shootings at two mosques in Christchurch that claimed 50 lives, saying the social media giant needs to "clean up" and it "could have done more to stop" such hatred on online platforms, according to a media report.
A horrific video shot by the gunman who carried out the mosque massacre was livestreamed on Facebook before being removed by the company. But the stream, lasting 17 minutes, was shared repeatedly on YouTube and Twitter, and internet platforms were scrambling to remove videos being reposted of the gruesome scenes.
In a series of tweets on Sunday, Fernandes, who had 670,000 followers, said though he was a "social media fan", the livestream caused him to leave Facebook, the CNN reported.
"The amount of hate that goes on in social media sometimes outweighs the good...Facebook could have done more to stop some of this...17 mins of a live stream of killing and hate!!!! Its need to clean up and not just think of financials," he tweeted.
On Saturday, Facebook said it removed 1.5 million videos of the attack.
Soon after cancelling his Facebook account, the CEO tweeted, "It is a great platform to communicate...Strong engagement and very useful but New Zealand was too much for me to take along with all the other issues."
Fernandes, who has nearly 1.3 million Twitter followers and has sent more than 20,000 tweets, said he was also contemplating to leave the microblogging site, but "on Twitter I think the battle for me goes on."
A horrific video shot by the gunman who carried out the mosque massacre was livestreamed on Facebook before being removed by the company. But the stream, lasting 17 minutes, was shared repeatedly on YouTube and Twitter, and internet platforms were scrambling to remove videos being reposted of the gruesome scenes.
In a series of tweets on Sunday, Fernandes, who had 670,000 followers, said though he was a "social media fan", the livestream caused him to leave Facebook, the CNN reported.
"The amount of hate that goes on in social media sometimes outweighs the good...Facebook could have done more to stop some of this...17 mins of a live stream of killing and hate!!!! Its need to clean up and not just think of financials," he tweeted.
On Saturday, Facebook said it removed 1.5 million videos of the attack.
Soon after cancelling his Facebook account, the CEO tweeted, "It is a great platform to communicate...Strong engagement and very useful but New Zealand was too much for me to take along with all the other issues."
Fernandes, who has nearly 1.3 million Twitter followers and has sent more than 20,000 tweets, said he was also contemplating to leave the microblogging site, but "on Twitter I think the battle for me goes on."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Tuesday 12 March , 2019 Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Reel Movie Awards 2019: Had to Sacrifice A Lot When 'Tumbbad' was Realised, Says Sohum Shah
- Redmi Go ‘Cheapest’ Xiaomi Phone to Launch Tomorrow in India: Expected Price, Specifications And More
- Tesla Model Y Compact SUV Based Upcoming Pickup Truck Rendered
- Tamannaah Bhatia on Working with Sajid Khan: He Never Treated Me in Any Bad Way
- Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Spotted Having a 'Showdown' Amid Reports Marriage on Rocks
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results