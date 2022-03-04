Airbnb is Suspending All Operations in Russia and Belarus, CEO Says

(Reuters) – Home rental company Airbnb Inc is suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus, Chief Executive Officer Brian Chesky said in a tweet on Thursday.
Airbnb will not operate in Russia and Belarus
