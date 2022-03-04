CHANGE LANGUAGE
Airbnb is Suspending All Operations in Russia and Belarus, CEO Says
(Reuters) – Home rental company Airbnb Inc is suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus, Chief Executive Officer Brian Chesky said in a tweet on Thursday.

first published:March 04, 2022, 10:41 IST