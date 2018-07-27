English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Aircraft Carrying Remains of Fallen US Service Members Departs North Korea
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said that the C-17 aircraft was transferring the remains to Osan Air Base, where a formal repatriation ceremony will be held on August 1
President Donald Trump met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, in Singapore. (Image: AP)
Loading...
Washington: An Air Force C-17 aircraft with remains of US service members who died in the Korean war has departed the North, the White House said today, suggesting at the implementation of one of the agreements reached at the Trump-Kim summit in Singapore.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had reached an agreement with President Donald Trump in Singapore on June 12 to turn over the remains of US service members fallen during the war.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said that the C-17 aircraft was transferring the remains to Osan Air Base, where a formal repatriation ceremony will be held on August 1.
Sanders said the action represents a significant first step to recommence the repatriation of remains from North Korea and to resume field operations in North Korea to search for the estimated 5,300 Americans who have not yet returned home.
"At their historic meeting in Singapore, President Donald J Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un took a bold first step to achieve the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, transform relations between the United States and North Korea, and establish enduring peace," Sanders said.
"Today, the chairman is fulfilling part of the commitment he made to the president to return our fallen American service members. We are encouraged by North Korea's actions and the momentum for positive change," she said
Also Watch
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had reached an agreement with President Donald Trump in Singapore on June 12 to turn over the remains of US service members fallen during the war.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said that the C-17 aircraft was transferring the remains to Osan Air Base, where a formal repatriation ceremony will be held on August 1.
Sanders said the action represents a significant first step to recommence the repatriation of remains from North Korea and to resume field operations in North Korea to search for the estimated 5,300 Americans who have not yet returned home.
"At their historic meeting in Singapore, President Donald J Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un took a bold first step to achieve the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, transform relations between the United States and North Korea, and establish enduring peace," Sanders said.
"Today, the chairman is fulfilling part of the commitment he made to the president to return our fallen American service members. We are encouraged by North Korea's actions and the momentum for positive change," she said
Also Watch
-
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
-
Wednesday 25 July , 2018
What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Thursday 26 July , 2018 No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Wednesday 25 July , 2018 What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Apple Watch is Driving The Wearables Market Growth, And is The Most Popular Watch in Asia
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Dazzles in This 30 Kg Gold Falguni-Shane Peacock Lehenga at ICW 2018
- Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Completely Sold Out in 178 Seconds
- Quiz-Master Derek O'Brien Has These Three 'Tough' Questions For the BJP Government
- Mani Ratnam is Fine, Came for a Regular Check-up, Confirms Hospital Official
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...