English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Airline Removes Nuts After Sri Lanka's President Raged That 'Even Dog Won't Eat It'
In May last year, attempts to privatise the carrier collapsed after a US private equity firm withdrew its bid for a 49-percent stake.
File Photo of Sri Lankan President, Maithripala Sirisena. (REUTERS)
Loading...
Colombo: Sri Lanka's national airline said Wednesday it has stopped serving cashews after the country's president flew into a rage over nuts served to him on a flight to Colombo.
"Returning from Kathmandu, I was served some cashews on board a SriLankan flight, but it was so bad even a dog wouldn't eat it," Maithripala Sirisena said on Monday.
"I want to know who authorised the purchase of these nuts," the president told a meeting of farmers.
An airline spokesman said it has responded by clearing its stock of cashews -- only served in business class -- and would change its Dubai-based supplier.
This is not the first time that airline nuts have prompted outrage.
In 2014 a South Korean heiress famously ordered a Korean Air plane back to its gate to eject a cabin crew member after she was served nuts still in their packet.
Last month Colombo renewed its search for an equity investor in the loss-making and heavily indebted SriLankan after the International Monetary Fund warned that the airline was dragging the country's economy down.
In May last year, attempts to privatise the carrier collapsed after a US private equity firm withdrew its bid for a 49-percent stake.
The airline was profitable before Mahinda Rajapakse, when he was president, cancelled a management agreement with Emirates in 2008 following a personal dispute.
The carrier had refused to bump fare-paying passengers and give their seats to Rajapakse's family.
Rajapakse removed the Emirates-appointed chief executive of Sri Lankan and made his brother-in-law Nishantha Wickremasinghe head of the company.
Wickremasinghe is now under investigation for corruption and mismanagement.
"Returning from Kathmandu, I was served some cashews on board a SriLankan flight, but it was so bad even a dog wouldn't eat it," Maithripala Sirisena said on Monday.
"I want to know who authorised the purchase of these nuts," the president told a meeting of farmers.
An airline spokesman said it has responded by clearing its stock of cashews -- only served in business class -- and would change its Dubai-based supplier.
This is not the first time that airline nuts have prompted outrage.
In 2014 a South Korean heiress famously ordered a Korean Air plane back to its gate to eject a cabin crew member after she was served nuts still in their packet.
Last month Colombo renewed its search for an equity investor in the loss-making and heavily indebted SriLankan after the International Monetary Fund warned that the airline was dragging the country's economy down.
In May last year, attempts to privatise the carrier collapsed after a US private equity firm withdrew its bid for a 49-percent stake.
The airline was profitable before Mahinda Rajapakse, when he was president, cancelled a management agreement with Emirates in 2008 following a personal dispute.
The carrier had refused to bump fare-paying passengers and give their seats to Rajapakse's family.
Rajapakse removed the Emirates-appointed chief executive of Sri Lankan and made his brother-in-law Nishantha Wickremasinghe head of the company.
Wickremasinghe is now under investigation for corruption and mismanagement.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
Friday 07 September , 2018 What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Last Few Days Have Been Tough': Shahid Kapoor on Daughter Misha's Health
- Apple Launch Event: Timings And How to Watch Live
- Bigg Boss 12: 5 Pairs We Desperately Want to See on Salman Khan's Show
- Arjun Kapoor Schools Man Who Said the Actor Looks Like a 'Molester' in Pic with Parineeti
- Tata Tiago NRG Launched at Rs 5.5 Lakh in India, Gets SUV-Like Design
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...