Airline Removes Nuts After Sri Lanka's President Raged That 'Even Dog Won't Eat It'

Colombo: Sri Lanka's national airline said Wednesday it has stopped serving cashews after the country's president flew into a rage over nuts served to him on a flight to Colombo."Returning from Kathmandu, I was served some cashews on board a SriLankan flight, but it was so bad even a dog wouldn't eat it," Maithripala Sirisena said on Monday."I want to know who authorised the purchase of these nuts," the president told a meeting of farmers.An airline spokesman said it has responded by clearing its stock of cashews -- only served in business class -- and would change its Dubai-based supplier.This is not the first time that airline nuts have prompted outrage.In 2014 a South Korean heiress famously ordered a Korean Air plane back to its gate to eject a cabin crew member after she was served nuts still in their packet.Last month Colombo renewed its search for an equity investor in the loss-making and heavily indebted SriLankan after the International Monetary Fund warned that the airline was dragging the country's economy down.In May last year, attempts to privatise the carrier collapsed after a US private equity firm withdrew its bid for a 49-percent stake.The airline was profitable before Mahinda Rajapakse, when he was president, cancelled a management agreement with Emirates in 2008 following a personal dispute.The carrier had refused to bump fare-paying passengers and give their seats to Rajapakse's family.Rajapakse removed the Emirates-appointed chief executive of Sri Lankan and made his brother-in-law Nishantha Wickremasinghe head of the company.Wickremasinghe is now under investigation for corruption and mismanagement.