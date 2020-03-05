English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Airlines Could Lose $113 Billion in Passenger Revenue due to Coronavirus, Says Industry Body

Representative Image.

Representative Image.

The International Air Transport Association said the estimate is due to the unprecedented impact of the new coronavirus that has spread worldwide.

  • AFP Singapore
  • Last Updated: March 5, 2020, 4:54 PM IST
Share this:

The airline industry could lose up to $113 billion in revenue this year due to the impact of the new coronavirus, an industry body warned Thursday, as the epidemic spreads rapidly worldwide.

"The turn of events as a result of COVID-19 is almost without precedent," said Alexandre de Juniac, head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), following a meeting in Singapore. "In little over two months, the industry's prospects in much of the world have taken a dramatic turn for the worse."

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story