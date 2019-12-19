Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Airlines Liable for Hot Coffee Spill on Board, Rules EU Court

In 2015, a six-year-old girl was badly scalded when her father's coffee fell into her lap. The family's demand for 8,500 euros was denied as the airline argued that spill was not a 'hazard typically associated with flight'.

PTI

Updated:December 19, 2019, 6:08 PM IST
Airlines Liable for Hot Coffee Spill on Board, Rules EU Court
A European flag flutters near a red-white pole, marking the new geographical centre of the European Union in case of Brexit in Gadheim, Germany. (Image: Reuters)

Luxembourg: Burns suffered when a cup of hot coffee spilled on a plane passenger were the result of an accident for which the airline is liable, Europe's top court said Thursday.

In 2015, a six-year-old girl flying from Palma de Mallorca to Vienna was badly scalded when her father's coffee fell into her lap for unknown reasons.

The family demanded 8,500 euros ($9,465) from the now defunct Austrian carrier Niki Luftfahrt, which argued that a spill was not a "hazard typically associated with flight".

As such, it said, it was not covered as an accident under the Montreal Convention on international air transport. But the court found otherwise.

"The concept of 'accident' at issue covers all situations occurring on board an aircraft in which an object used when serving passengers has caused bodily injury to a passenger, without it being necessary to examine whether those situations stem from a hazard typically associated with aviation," it ruled.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

