Airplane Gets Stuck Under Overpass On Busy Mexico City Road

MEXICO CITY: Police said Thursday they had to help free an airplane that got stuck under an overpass on one of Mexico Citys busiest roads.

The airplane was one of several aircraft being carried on flatbed trucks, apparently for maintenance in a nearby city.

The planes wings had been removed prior to the trip. But as the truck approached the last big overpass on the citys south side, the trucking company apparently forgot to calculate that the planes tail stuck up too high to fit beneath the underpass.

Also Watch Sushant Death Probe: CBI Questioning Rhea's Brother, ED Questions Rhea's Father | CNN News18

Police had to block traffic and help the truck driver to lower the trucks bed enough to squeeze the plane through.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor