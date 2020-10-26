Airstrike In Northwestern Syria Kills Over 50 Rebel Fighters

BEIRUT: A Syrian opposition spokesman and a war monitor say an airstrike on a training camp in the last rebel enclave in northwestern Syria has killed over 50 fighters.

Youssef Hammoud, a spokesman for the Turkey-backed Syrian opposition groups, said the airstrike Monday is believed to have been carried out by Russia. Hammoud said it targeted a training camp in Idlib province run by Failaq al-Sham, one of the largest rebel groups in the Turkey-backed opposition.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the war in Syria, said the strike killed 56 fighters and wounded nearly 50. Rescue missions are still underway, the Observatory said.

