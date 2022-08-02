Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a U.S. strike in Afghanistan over the weekend, President Joe Biden said on Monday, the biggest blow to the militant group since its founder Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011. Zawahiri, an Egyptian surgeon who had a $25 million bounty on his head, helped coordinate the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people.

On September 11, 2001, terrorists hijacked four airliners in the eastern United States. They flew three of the planes into buildings: the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.

U.S. officials told Reuters that the United States carried out a drone strike in the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday morning at 6:18 a.m. local time. “Now justice has been delivered, and this terrorist leader is no more,” Biden said in remarks from the White House. “We never back down.”

Since the 9/11 attack, the US has amped up its intelligence and has been actively involved in neutralising major security threats.

Here are the top terrorists the US has killed so far:

• Osama bin Laden – In August 2010, U.S. intelligence agencies developed information that Osama bin Laden was likely living in a compound in northern Pakistan. On May 2, 2011, under orders from President Obama, a special operations unit raided the compound and killed bin Laden.

• Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi – Known as the Islamic State’s most enigmatic leader, al-Baghdadi alias Ibrahim Awad al-Badri reportedly detonated a suicide vest during a raid this weekend in northwestern Syria by United States Special Operations forces in 2019. Al-Baghdadi, who evaded capture for nearly two decades, was the world’s most-wanted terrorist chieftain, the target of a $25 million bounty offered by the American government, the New York Times said.

• Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi – The leader of the Islamic State (IS/ISIS), al-Qurayshi, died in a U.S. counterterrorism operation in Idlib province, in northwestern Syria, President Joe Biden announced on February 3, 2022. According to US media reports, Qurayshi exploded a bomb that killed him and some of his family members, including women and children, as U.S. special forces were approaching them.

“We all remember the gut wrenching stories, mass slaughters that wiped out entire villages, thousands of women and young girls sold into slavery, rape used a weapon of war,” and that “this horrible terrorist leader is no more,” said Biden at the White House.

• Mustafa Mohamed Fadhil – Also wanted for the 1993 embassy attacks, Fadhil was killed in Afghanistan sometime after 9/11, which al-Qaeda confirmed years later, in 2013.

• Ahmed Mohammed Hamed Ali – Ali was reported killed in 2011 by a CIA drone strike in Pakistan’s tribal areas, and his most-wanted poster was removed from the Rewards for Justice website. He too was wanted in connection to the embassy bombings.

A few of US’ most-wanted terrorists:

• Abu Mohammed al-Golani – Golani heads Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the US-designated terrorist group that controls much of Idlib province in northwest Syria. Breaking away from al Qaeda in 2016, Golani sought to portray HTS as a modern Syrian opposition group, a report in Al Monitor said.

• Abd al-Rahman al-Maghrebi – Also known as Muhammad Abbatay, al-Mghrebi is an al-Qaeda leader who the US government believes is based in Iran. The State Department describes him as the longtime director of al-Qaeda’s media arm, al-Shahab.

• Khalil Ahmed Haqqani – Haqqani was named to America’s Most Wanted Targets list on February 9, 2011, for his ties with Al-Qaida Founder Osama bin Laden. One of America’s most wanted terrorists, Haqqani was roaming the streets of Kabul, now under the Taliban control. The terrorist, with a $5 million bounty, on his head was seen addressing a crowd of supporters before he led prayers at the city’s biggest mosque.

• Saif al-Adel – A former colonel in the Egyptian military, al-Adel is believed also to have been under house arrest in Iran, until 2010 or 2013. He was reported to have been sent to Syria in his role as a senior member of al-Qaeda’s military committee. He is wanted for his purported role in the 1998 embassy bombings.

• Abdul Rahman Yasin – Yasin is wanted for his role in the first World Trade Center attack in 1993. The Indiana-born bombmaker was interviewed by the FBI and then returned to Iraq, where he had lived and studied. After a 2002 media interview, he vanished and was never located by the U.S. after the 2003 invasion of Iraq, a report in ABC News said.

