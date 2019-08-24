Take the pledge to vote

Al Qaeda Claims 'Treacherous' Pakistani Forces Detained Wife of Its Chief Ayman al-Zawahiri

It said: 'We ... hold Pakistan's government and its treacherous army and their American masters responsible for their criminal acts.'

Associated Press

Updated:August 24, 2019, 8:47 AM IST
Al Qaeda Claims 'Treacherous' Pakistani Forces Detained Wife of Its Chief Ayman al-Zawahiri
Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri.
Islamabad: Al-Qaeda has accused Pakistani security forces of detaining the wife of its chief, Ayman al-Zawahiri, and two other families of the insurgent group's "martyrs" for nearly a year.

In a statement, the leadership of al-Qaeda on Friday alleged "treacherous Pakistani forces" captured Zawahiri's wife and others as they left the former Taliban stronghold of Waziristan bordering Afghanistan about a year ago due to continuous airstrikes.

It said: "We ... hold Pakistan's government and its treacherous army and their American masters responsible for their criminal acts."

There was no immediate comment from Pakistan.

Zawahiri, an Egyptian, became leader of al-Qaeda following the 2011 killing of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad, Pakistan by U.S. Navy SEALS. He is believed to be hiding somewhere in the region.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
