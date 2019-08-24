Al Qaeda Claims 'Treacherous' Pakistani Forces Detained Wife of Its Chief Ayman al-Zawahiri
It said: 'We ... hold Pakistan's government and its treacherous army and their American masters responsible for their criminal acts.'
Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri.
Islamabad: Al-Qaeda has accused Pakistani security forces of detaining the wife of its chief, Ayman al-Zawahiri, and two other families of the insurgent group's "martyrs" for nearly a year.
In a statement, the leadership of al-Qaeda on Friday alleged "treacherous Pakistani forces" captured Zawahiri's wife and others as they left the former Taliban stronghold of Waziristan bordering Afghanistan about a year ago due to continuous airstrikes.
It said: "We ... hold Pakistan's government and its treacherous army and their American masters responsible for their criminal acts."
There was no immediate comment from Pakistan.
Zawahiri, an Egyptian, became leader of al-Qaeda following the 2011 killing of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad, Pakistan by U.S. Navy SEALS. He is believed to be hiding somewhere in the region.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sophie Turner Dances Arm in Arm with Priyanka Chopra's Mother at Jonas Brothers Concert
- Ira Khan Shares Romantic Pic With Boyfriend Mishaal, But Her Caption Spark Concern Among Netizens
- Woman Whose Rendition of Lata Mangeshkar Classic Went Viral Records Song for Himesh Reshammiya
- NASA’s Next Moon Landing Will be Powered by The Aitken Supercomputer Made by HP
- Metz M55G2 4K Android TV Review: So Good, it Should Cost a Lot More Than Rs 42,990