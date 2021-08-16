'Al-Qaeda Could be Back Sooner than Expected': Top US General As Taliban Seize Afghanistan

After the Taliban took over Afghanistan, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley told senators that terrorist groups like al-Qaeda could re-emerge in Afghanistan sooner than previously estimated by defence officials, according to a Senate aide briefed on the remarks, CNN has reported

He acknowledged that the situation could lead to a greater counterterrorism threat. In addition, according to two Senate aides, there are as many as 60,000 people who may qualify for Special Immigrant Visas or applicants for them. The White House declined to comment.

Last month, President Joe Biden and senior members of his administration believed it would be months before Kabul’s civilian government collapsed. Another concern is that a Taliban takeover will exacerbate the humanitarian crisis in the country, as well as encourage the rise of al-Qaeda, which in April vowed to fight the United States “on all fronts."

An aide to the Senate says that while the Biden administration has increased evacuation capacity, getting people to Kabul will be a major challenge. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Qatar and a few other countries are helping to house people at least temporarily.

According to administration officials, Washington is moving its embassy in Kabul to the Kabul airport and the Department of Defense is ramping up flights to evacuate American citizens and Afghan partners. Also, they made it very clear that if the Taliban attacked US forces during evacuation, they would “respond."

“The worst outcome possible" was Kevin McCarthy’s description of the situation in Kabul during a House briefing later in the morning.

