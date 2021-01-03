Al Qaeda-linked Group Says It Was Behind Killing of French Soldiers in Mali
A French soldier from the 12th armoured regiment uses his binoculars from an armoured vehicle during the regional anti-insurgent Operation Barkhane in Inaloglog, Mali, October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
SITE Intel said on Twitter that Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), which has repeatedly attacked soldiers and civilians in Mali and neighbouring Burkina Faso, had said it was responsible for the attack.
- Reuters Paris
- Last Updated: January 03, 2021, 08:42 IST
Al Qaeda’s North Africa wing has said it was responsible for the killing of three French soldiers in Mali, jihadist monitoring organisation SITE Intel reported on Saturday.
The soldiers, who were taking part in France’s Barkhane military operations in Mali against Islamic fighters, were killed on Monday when an improvised explosive device hit their armoured vehicle, the French Presidency said in a statement.
France’s military command was not immediately available for comment.