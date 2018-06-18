English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Al-Shabab Attacks Kenyan Police, Eight Officers Killed
The explosive device attack was carried out by Al-Shabab, Somalian militant group fighting to topple government and take control of the region.
Image for Representation. (REUTERS)
Nairobi: Eight Kenyan police officials were killed in the eastern part of the country on Sunday after their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device planted by Somalia's al-Shabaab militant group, police said.
Al-Shabaab is fighting to topple Somalia's government, establish their own rule based on their strict interpretation of Islamic law and drive out of the country peacekeepers deployed by the African Union.
The militants frequently launch attacks in neighbouring Kenya to pressure it to withdraw its troops which form part of the peacekeeping force.
Charles Owino, Kenya's police spokesman, told Reuters that five administration police and three reservists were killed "while protecting our borders and security of the county".
Abdiasis Abu Musab, al-Shabaab's military operations spokesman, said the group killed 10 Kenyan soldiers in the attack.
Earlier this month, five Kenyan police officers were killed in a similar attack in the same region.
