Alabama governor's chief of staff quarantines after exposure

MONTGOMERY, Ala. Alabama Gov. Kay Iveys chief of staff is quarantining at home after his wife tested positive for COVID-19.

Ivey spokeswoman Gina Maiola said Friday that Iveys Chief of Staff Jo Bonner does not have symptoms but is in quarantine at home. Bonners wife took a COVID-19 test after attending a visitation for a funeral last Friday in Mobile where she later learned several other attendees had tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus. She does not have symptoms of the virus, but the test was positive.

Maiola said Bonner was not with the 75-year-old Republican governor this week and his wife Janee Bonner has not been around the governor in several months.

Also Watch Decoding The 'Idea Of Independence' With India's Gen Next Icons | News Epicentre | CNN News18

Jo is continuing to work from home and will not be back into the office until the normal CDC protocols for exposure have run, Maiola said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor