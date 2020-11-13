Alaska Congressman Who Ridiculed Coronavirus Now Says He Has COVID-19

The Alaska congressman who once ridiculed the seriousness of the novel coronavirus , calling it the “beer virus,” said on Thursday he is now infected with it.

The announcement by Representative Don Young comes as the state’s governor on Thursday warned that health-care and public-safety systems were at risk of being overwhelmed by the rapid spread of the virus across Alaska.

Young, the 87-year-old Republican who is Alaska’s sole U.S. House of Representatives member, made the announcement on Twitter.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19 . I am feeling strong, following proper protocols, working from home in Alaska, and ask for privacy at this time,” he said on the Twitter post.

Young, who was just re-elected to his 25th term and is the longest-serving member of Congress, said in March that COVID-19 concerns were “created primarily by hysteria.”

“I call it the beer virus. How do you like that?” he said in a March speech at a senior center in Palmer, Alaska, in a mocking reference to Corona beer. “Anyway, it attacks us senior citizens. I’m one of you. I still say we have to as a nation, as a state, to go forth with the everyday activities.”

Governor Mike Dunleavy on Thursday sent an emergency text to state mobile phones with a link to a video warning about “escalating” COVID-19 cases.

“No matter what you believe about the virus, the facts are the facts. Hospitalizations and sick health-care workers are reaching untenable levels,” the Republican governor said in a video.