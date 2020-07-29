WORLD

Alex Wood joins Clayton Kershaw as Dodgers pitchers on IL

The Dodgers have lost another starting pitcher to the injured list.

The Dodgers have lost another starting pitcher to the injured list.

Alex Wood went on the IL with shoulder inflammation Tuesday. The team recalled right-hander Josh Sborz ahead of its game at Houston.

Wood joins fellow lefty Clayton Kershaw, who went on the IL last week after tweaking his back during a weight-room workout. Kershaw had to miss his scheduled start on opening day.

Wood made his first start with the Dodgers since 2018 in a 5-4 loss to San Francisco last Saturday. He gave up three runs and three hits in three innings.

Sborz made seven appearances for the Dodgers last year, going 0-1 with an 8.00 ERA and seven strikeouts.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: July 29, 2020, 1:54 AM IST
