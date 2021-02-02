Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Reveals She's A Survivor of Sexual Assault, Thought She'd Die In Capitol Hill Attack

Weeks after the attack on the US Capitol Hill, US Democratic politician and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recalled in an emotional video that she felt like she would die during the attack.

Cortez revealed that she had to hide in her office bathroom during siege as Donald Trump supporters broke into the building and also told viewers that she had been a survivor of sexual assault.

She fought back tears saying she had been a survivor of sexual assault and said those people who were asking those in the US Capitol Hill to forget about the attack were using "tactics of abusers".

"I'm a survivor of sexual assault and when we go through trauma, trauma compounds on each other," she said.

The attack on US Capitol Hill, two weeks before President Joe Biden's inauguration, on January 6, left five people dead and several others injured.

Blasting Republican leaders like Ted Cruz and Chip Roy, Cortez said they encouraged the mob, tweeting out locations and were now "telling me to apologise for saying and speaking truth to what happened. These are the tactics of abusers, or rather these are the tactics that abusers use."

"Not again," Cortez said, vowing to never let such an incident happen again.

She went on to describe, how, on the day of the attack she had to hid in her office bathroom after hearing violent bangs on her door, "like someone was trying to break the door down.”

“I start to hear these yells of ‘Where is she, where is she?’ and I just thought to myself, they got inside... This was the moment where I thought everything was over,” Cortez said.

Through a crack in the door, she saw a white man in a black beanie opening the door to her office and yelling “Where is she?” “I have never been quieter in my entire life,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

AOC recounting her horrifying experience hiding in her office during the insurrection. “I thought I was going to die...I have never been quieter in my entire life.” pic.twitter.com/t2P6FU3mFU— Justice Democrats (@justicedems) February 2, 2021

She said at the beginning of the video that she wanted to clarify that "my story isn't the only story and nor is it close to the central story."

Cortez said that she was speaking about the incident since "so many perpetrators" of the incident" were asking people to try to move on and forget about what happened, and that "it wasn't a big deal", without taking responsibility.