Algeria Journalist Detained for Eight Hours, Thrashed for Covering Anti-Regime Protests
Mustapha Bendjama, editor-in-chief of local daily Le Provincial, said he was slapped and punched by members of police intelligence even though he put up no resistance to his arrest.
Image for representation.
Algiers: A journalist arrested last week for covering Algeria's weekly anti-regime demonstration said on Monday that he was beaten, insulted and humiliated for eight hours.
Mustapha Bendjama, editor-in-chief of local daily Le Provincial, told AFP he was slapped and punched by members of police intelligence last Friday in the northeastern town of Annaba. He was insulted at the same time although he had put up no resistance to his arrest. At the police station, he was strip-searched and detained for eight hours during which he was interrogated about his telephone communications.
Algerians have been holding massive protests since February when an ailing president Abdelaziz Bouteflika announced plans to seek a fifth term in office. The veteran leader resigned in April as pressure against him to quit mounted from all sides, only hours after close ally and army chief Ahmed Gaid Salah demanded impeachment proceedings against him.
Although Gaid Saleh has ordered a wave of anti-corruption investigations, demonstrators have kept up calls for his departure along with the entire regime that surrounded Bouteflika.
Also Watch
-
Heavy Downpour Floods Mumbai Roads
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Why The Hue and Cry About Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
First Batch of Pilgrims Leaves for Amarnath Yatra
-
Saturday 29 June , 2019
Budget 2019: What Women Would Want From The Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Launch on August 7; Everything we Know so Far
- Daniel Craig Makes Incredible Return to James Bond Set in London After Injuring Ankle, See Pics
- Let's Talk About Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav and India's Final 10 Overs Against England in World Cup
- MG Hector Waiting Period Reaches Four Months, Petrol Automatic Variant High in Demand
- Indo-French Joint Air Exercise Garuda-VI Begins, Sukhoi Su30MKI, Rafale to Battle it Out: Watch Video
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s