News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»World»Algerian President Undergoes Foot Surgery After COVID Complications
1-MIN READ

Algerian President Undergoes Foot Surgery After COVID Complications

Algerian President Undergoes Foot Surgery After COVID Complications

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Wednesday successfully underwent surgery on his foot to address complications resulting from a coronavirus infection, the presidency said.

ALGIERS: Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Wednesday successfully underwent surgery on his foot to address complications resulting from a coronavirus infection, the presidency said.

The surgery, details of which were not specified, was carried out in Germany, where he had spent more than two months for treatment of COVID-19, returning home in December.

Elected in December 2019, Tebboune, 75, has promised political and economic reforms following mass protests that forced his predecessor Abdelaziz Bouteflika to resign after two decades in power.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...