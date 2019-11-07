English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
All 39 Victims Found Dead in UK Truck were Vietnamese: Police
Police investigating the gruesome discovery of 31 men and eight women in the back of a truck on October 23, confirmed that the victims' families had been informed.
The truck from which the bodies were recovered.
London: British police on Thursday said all 39 bodies found inside a refrigerated truck in southeast England last month had now been identified as Vietnamese nationals.
Essex Police, the local force investigating the gruesome discovery of 31 men and eight women in the back of a truck on October 23, confirmed that the victims' families had been informed.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anyone in China Under 18 Years of Age Cannot Play Online Games Between 10pm and 8am
- Tiger Shroff Recreates Hrithik Roshan's Ghungroo, Disha Patani Goes 'Wow'
- Hyderabad FC Team Bus Driver Assaulted by Traffic Police, Club Wants Actions Against Cops
- Netflix Will Cease to Exist on These Devices in December; Are You One Unlucky Soul?
- ICC Bowled Over by Pakistani Couple Who Watched Cricket Match on their Wedding