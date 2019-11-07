All 39 Victims Found Dead in UK Truck were Vietnamese: Police

London: British police on Thursday said all 39 bodies found inside a refrigerated truck in southeast England last month had now been identified as Vietnamese nationals.

Essex Police, the local force investigating the gruesome discovery of 31 men and eight women in the back of a truck on October 23, confirmed that the victims' families had been informed.

