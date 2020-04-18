WORLD

All 429 Tablighi Jamaatis Who Attended Congregation in Punjab Test Positive for Covid-19 in Pakistan

Health workers wearing protective gear move a body of a man who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), outside an isolation ward at the Ayub Teaching Hospital in Abbottabad, Pakistan. (Reuters)

The tally of the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan climbed on Friday to 7,260 with 137 deaths. In Punjab, the number of such cases is 3,300.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 18, 2020, 8:42 AM IST
Karachi: A total of 429 members of a Tablighi Jamaat group have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Pakistan's Sindh province.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said 429 members of the religious group had attended the annual congregation in Raiwand in Punjab province and all of them have had tested positive so far.

He said the members who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been kept in isolation to control the spread of the virus.

"Out of some 4,692 Tablighi Jamaat members in the province, tests have been carried out on some 4,653 so far," he said.

The tally of the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country climbed on Friday to 7,260 with 137 deaths. In Punjab the number of such cases is 3,300.

Tablighi Jamaat members have emerged as the prime suspects among potential coronavirus carriers, not just in Pakistan but in India, Malaysia and Brunei.

