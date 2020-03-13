All Educational Institutions in Pakistan's Sindh Closed Till May 31 Due to Coronavirus

Karachi: The Sindh government in Pakistan has announced all educational institutions will remain closed till May 31 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, and postponed class 9 and class 10 annual exams.

The decision was taken at an emergency Cabinet meeting, held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said on Thursday night.

Educational institutions, including schools and colleges, will reopen on June 1, he said, adding that annual exams for Class nine and Class 10 have been postponed.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan is 21, with the deadly virus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year, claiming over 4,600 lives and infecting more than 124,330 people worldwide.

Pakistan's National Security Council is expected to meet on Friday, under the supervision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, over the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak.

Special assistant to the prime minister on health, Zafar Mirza, said in the coming days, there will be "some decisions and there will be some news" regarding the coronavirus situation in the country.

Mirza told this to a news channel after a meeting at the Prime Minister's House.

The Sindh government has repeatedly said screening and quarantine facilities for passengers at the Jinnah International airport in Karachi and at the Taftan border with Iran was weak which had led to coronavirus cases emerging in Sindh.

