British Foreign Minister James Cleverly raised the issue of BBC tax searches with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a bilateral meeting on Wednesday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar responded to the issue by saying that all entities operating in India must fully comply with relevant laws.

“UK Foreign Secretary brought up the BBC tax issue with EAM today. He was firmly told that all entities operating in India must comply fully with relevant laws and regulations," a source in the Indian government said.

Jaishankar and Cleverly held bilateral talks on a range of issues including ways to expand two-way engagement in a number of areas.

In a tweet, Jaishankar said the two sides reviewed the progress in the bilateral relations and exchanged views on the global situation as well as the G20 agenda.

“Began the morning with a bilateral meeting with Foreign Secretary @JamesCleverly of the UK.Reviewed the progress in our relationship since our last discussion. Noted in particular the commencement of the Young Professional Scheme," he said.

Began the morning with a bilateral meeting with Foreign Secretary @JamesCleverly of the UK. Reviewed the progress in our relationship since our last discussion. Noted in particular the commencement of the Young Professional Scheme. pic.twitter.com/R3aUvX1U4Z — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 1, 2023

“Also exchanged views on the global situation as well as the G20 agenda," he added.

Cleverly is in India to attend a crucial meeting of the G20 foreign ministers on March 1 and 2.

Last month, India’s tax authorities conducted searches at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai.

(With Inputs from Shailendra Wangu)

Read all the Latest India News here