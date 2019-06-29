Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

All G20 Members, Except US, Recommit to 'Irreversible' Paris Agreement

Climate change formed an integral part of the agenda set for discussion at the G20 Summit held in Osaka.

AFP

Updated:June 29, 2019, 1:04 PM IST
All G20 Members, Except US, Recommit to 'Irreversible' Paris Agreement
US President Donald Trump at the G20 Summit.
Osaka: Nineteen members of the G20, without the United States, agreed on Saturday to the "irreversibility" of the Paris climate deal and pledged its full implementation, after two days of talks.

The language in the final statement after the summit in Japan's Osaka mirrors that agreed during last year's G20, but was hard-won after objections from the United States.

