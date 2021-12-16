All in the Mind: Julian Assange's Shadow Falls on Nirav Modi Case

The verdict in the Julian Assange case inevitably cast a shadow over the final hearing in Nirav Modi’s appeal against extradition, coming just a couple of days later. Inevitable because deterioration of mental health and a claimed proneness to suicide have been the decisive legal turning points in both cases.

Nirav Modi’s extradition had been ordered by the Westminster Magistrates Court. He then sought leave to appeal against that order, and he was allowed to appeal on the sole ground of mental health. That final hearing began on Tuesday but did not end in the face of objections raised by defence for Nirav Modi to fresh assurances from the Indian government.

Justice Stuart Smith and Justice Jay are now due to give directions in the case next month.

Mental health

In the case of Julian Assange a magistrates court earlier blocked extradition to the US on grounds of mental health. A court of appeal reversed that order last week following fresh assurances filed by the US government that Assange would be duly protected, given due medical care, and kept away from harsh detention conditions.

That legal order stands reversed in the Nirav Modi case. The lower court ordered extradition, and his team have gone to the appeal court to challenge the order of the magistrates court. Either way, the issues before the two courts parallel one another closely. The question now is whether a court of appeal will accept sovereign guarantees from the Indian government as a similar court has from the US government.

Following the ruling from the magistrates court and the appeal filed by Nirav Modi, the Indian government filed fresh assurances to the court on Nov 13. These are now being further challenged by Nirav Modi’s lawyer, Edward Fitzgerald who as it happens is also the lawyer representing Julian Assange.

Fitzgerald argued that sovereign assurances from India could not be considered to mirror sovereign assurances from the US. The Assange parallel surfaced in court.

“We have been going through the Assange case,” Justice Jay, sitting with Justice Smith, observed. The court, he noted, was being asked by Nirav Modi’s defence to take the view that a sovereign assurance from the US would be good enough, but not from India.

Justice Jay observed that the Indian government has promised specialist care for Nirav Modi in custody, with an ambulance at hand, access to private medical care, and constant access to his lawyers. “This may or may not be true, but this is what they say they will do. This may be the answer to the whole case.”

In the face of such an assurance, further arguments on behalf of Nirav Modi may not be necessary, he said.

Fitzgerald had sought more time to respond to the assurances offered by the Indian government on Nov. 13. The court moved to end further delays over that process. “Whatever the Indian government produces, you will say it is not good enough,” Justice Smith said to Fitzgerald. “This could go on forever.”

The judges now do not intend this to go on very far beyond next month.

Fast track

Justice Smith remarked that both the judges were “very concerned” that Nirav Modi had spent too long in custody “in very difficult conditions in Wandsworth prison”. He should either be released from prison or extradited to India. They ordered accordingly a fast-tracking of the remaining steps.

They directed Nirav Modi’s team to submit a list of questions they would like answered from the Indian government to the Indian government lawyers, in this case, the Crown Prosecution Service, by Monday of next week. The Indian government was directed to file a reply to those by 4pm on December 23.

As a next step, Justice Jay will review both submissions by January 4, where he will consider the areas of disagreement. He would then set a date for further directions from the court within seven to 14 days. The further directions may not necessarily mean a final order. But given their determination to move the case forward swiftly now, a final order should be no more than some weeks away.

It certainly is due now before Nirav Modi could mark his third anniversary in Wandsworth. He was sent there after his arrest on March 21, 2019. Over close to three years now Nirav Modi’s legal team has applied seven times for bail. The application has been turned down on every occasion.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.