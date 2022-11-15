‘All of Us Failed to Make Appropriate Reforms’: PM Modi Says World Expects More from G20 | Full Text of PM’s Remarks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the working session on food and energy security at G20 in the resort city of Bali in Indonesia pointed out that the UN has been ineffective in dealing with major global issues.

PM Modi in his remarks also said the tensions in Ukraine must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy - an appeal he has made on several occasions and even to the leaderships of Ukraine and Russia - and pointed out that the effects of the war on energy, fertilisers and food will impact every nation.

Here is the full text of his remarks at the first working session hosted in Apurba Kempinski:

I heartily congratulate President Joko Widodo for giving effective leadership to the G-20 in a challenging global environment. Climate change, the Covid pandemic, the developments in Ukraine, and the global problems associated with it. All these together have caused havoc in the world. Global supply chains are in ruins. There is a crisis of essentials, essential goods all over the world. The challenge for the poor citizens of every country is more severe. Everyday life was already a struggle for them. They do not have the financial capacity to deal with the double whammy. Due to the double whammy, they lack the financial capacity to handle it. We should also not hesitate to acknowledge that multilateral institutions such as the UN have been unsuccessful on these issues. And we have all failed to make suitable reforms in them. Therefore, today the world has greater expectations from the G-20, the relevance of our group has become more significant.

Excellencies,

I have repeatedly said that we have to find a way to return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine. Over the past century, the Second World War wreaked havoc in the world. After that, the leaders of that time made a serious effort to take the path of peace. Now it’s our turn. The onus of creating a new world order for the post-Covid period lies on our shoulders. The need of the hour is to show concrete and collective resolve to ensure peace, harmony and security in the world. I am confident that next year when the G20 meets in the holy land of Buddha and Gandhi, we will all agree to convey a strong message of peace to the world.

Excellencies,

During the pandemic, India ensured food security of its 1.3 billion citizens. At the same time, food grains were also supplied to many countries in need. The current shortage of fertilizers in terms of food security is also a huge crisis. Today’s fertilizer shortage is tomorrow’s food crisis, for which the world will not have a solution. We should build mutual agreement to maintain the supply chain of both manure and food grains stable and assured. In India, for sustainable food security, we are promoting natural farming, and re-popularising nutritious and traditional foodgrains like millets. Millets can also solve global malnutrition and hunger. We all must celebrate the International Year of Millets with great enthusiasm next year.

Excellencies,

India’s energy-security is also important for global growth, as it is the world’s fastest growing economy. We must not promote any restrictions on the supply of energy and stability in the energy market should be ensured. India is committed to clean energy and environment. By 2030, half of our electricity will be generated from renewable sources. Time-bound and affordable finance and sustainable supply of technology to developing countries is essential for inclusive energy transition.

Excellencies,

During India’s G-20 Presidency, we will work for global consensus on all these issues.

Thank you.

