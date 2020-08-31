WORLD

All Options On Table To End Violence In Portland, Says Acting Homeland Security Secretary

"All options continue to be on the table" to resolve violent protests in Portland, Oregon, including sending in federal law enforcement assistance, the acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday.

WASHINGTON: “All options continue to be on the table” to resolve violent protests in Portland, Oregon, including sending in federal law enforcement assistance, the acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday.

One person was shot dead in Portland late on Saturday as protesters from rival groups clashed in the northwest U.S. city, which has seen three months of demonstrations over racial injustice that have at times turned violent.

  First Published: August 30, 2020, 9:32 PM IST
