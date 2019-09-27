Take the pledge to vote

All-out Conflict Between Nuclear Neighbours Will Have Consequences Far Beyond Borders, Warns Imran Khan

Khan made the remarks in a speech to the annual United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) after India last month scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's special status, a move that Islamabad has condemned.

Updated:September 27, 2019, 10:34 PM IST
United Nations: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan warned on Friday said any all-out conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours would reverberate far beyond their borders.

Khan made the remarks in a speech to the annual United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) after India last month scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's special status, a move that Islamabad has condemned.

"If this goes wrong, you hope for the best but be prepared for the worst," Khan said. "If a conventional war starts between the two countries, anything could happen. But supposing a country seven times smaller than its neighbour is faced with the choice — either you surrender or you fight for your freedom till death. What will we do? I ask myself this question... and we will fight. And when a nuclear-armed country fights to the end, it will have consequences far beyond the borders."

Khan address the United Nations a day after a senior US diplomat for South Asia called for a lowering of rhetoric between India and Pakistan while saying that Washington hoped to see rapid action by India to lift restrictions it has imposed in Kashmir and the release of detainees there.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the UN assembly shortly before Khan made no mention of Kashmir, or Pakistan, in his speech, concentrating mainly on Indian's efforts to protect the environment.

