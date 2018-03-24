GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
All The President's Mirrors: Trump, A Rare US President No One Wants to Work With

The list, in fact, is so long that the American press has dubbed this White House a 'revolving door'. Here's a complete list of all the other officials who have either been fired or have left the Trump White House.

News18.com

Updated:March 24, 2018, 7:25 AM IST
(Image: News18 Network)
New Delhi: The tenure of US President Donald Trump has often been described as “White House in crisis”. From reports that he colluded with Russian Intelligence in order to get damaging information on his opponent in the 2016 Election, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, to allegations that the White House was stoking ‘White Supremacist’ sentiments — Trump has been firefighting since he took office.

On Thursday, Trump announced he was replacing HR McMaster as the United States National Security Advisor. McMaster is, by no means, the first person to leave the Trump White House. The list, in fact, is so long that the American press has dubbed this White House a 'revolving door'. Here's a complete list of all the other officials who have either been fired or have left the Trump White House.

Here’s a list of officials who have left the Trump White House


Rex Tillerson, Secretary of State

John McEntee, Personal Aide to the President

Gary Cohn, Chief Economic Advisor

Hope Hicks, White House Communications Director

Rob Porter, White House Staff Secretary

Omarosa, Director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison

Dina Powell, Deputy National Security Advisor

Tom Price, Secretary of Health and Human Services

Sebastian Gorka, Deputy Assistant to the President

Steve Bannon, White House Chief Strategist

Anthony Scaramucci, White House Communications Director

Reince Priebus, White House Chief of Staff

Sean Spicer, White House Press Secretary

Mike Dubke, White House Communications Director

James Comey, FBI Director

Mike Flynn, National Security Advisor

Sally Yates, Acting Attorney General of the United States

Steven Goldstein, Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs

Josh Raffel, White House Deputy Communications Director

Rick Dearborn, Deputy Chief of Staff

George Sifakis, Director, Office of Public Liaison

Ezra Cohen-Watnick, Senior Director for Intelligence Programs, National Security Council

Michael Short, Senior Press Assistant

Walter Shaub: Director, Office of Government Ethics

Vivek Murthy: Surgeon General of the United States

Angella Reid, White House Chief Usher

Katie Walsh, Deputy Chief of Staff

Preet Bharara, United States Attorney, Southern District of New York


Also Watch

| Edited by: Puja Menon
