All The President's Mirrors: Trump, A Rare US President No One Wants to Work With
The list, in fact, is so long that the American press has dubbed this White House a 'revolving door'. Here's a complete list of all the other officials who have either been fired or have left the Trump White House.
(Image: News18 Network)
New Delhi: The tenure of US President Donald Trump has often been described as “White House in crisis”. From reports that he colluded with Russian Intelligence in order to get damaging information on his opponent in the 2016 Election, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, to allegations that the White House was stoking ‘White Supremacist’ sentiments — Trump has been firefighting since he took office.
On Thursday, Trump announced he was replacing HR McMaster as the United States National Security Advisor. McMaster is, by no means, the first person to leave the Trump White House. The list, in fact, is so long that the American press has dubbed this White House a 'revolving door'. Here's a complete list of all the other officials who have either been fired or have left the Trump White House.
Here’s a list of officials who have left the Trump White House
Rex Tillerson, Secretary of State
John McEntee, Personal Aide to the President
Gary Cohn, Chief Economic Advisor
Hope Hicks, White House Communications Director
Rob Porter, White House Staff Secretary
Omarosa, Director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison
Dina Powell, Deputy National Security Advisor
Tom Price, Secretary of Health and Human Services
Sebastian Gorka, Deputy Assistant to the President
Steve Bannon, White House Chief Strategist
Anthony Scaramucci, White House Communications Director
Reince Priebus, White House Chief of Staff
Sean Spicer, White House Press Secretary
Mike Dubke, White House Communications Director
James Comey, FBI Director
Mike Flynn, National Security Advisor
Sally Yates, Acting Attorney General of the United States
Steven Goldstein, Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs
Josh Raffel, White House Deputy Communications Director
Rick Dearborn, Deputy Chief of Staff
George Sifakis, Director, Office of Public Liaison
Ezra Cohen-Watnick, Senior Director for Intelligence Programs, National Security Council
Michael Short, Senior Press Assistant
Walter Shaub: Director, Office of Government Ethics
Vivek Murthy: Surgeon General of the United States
Angella Reid, White House Chief Usher
Katie Walsh, Deputy Chief of Staff
Preet Bharara, United States Attorney, Southern District of New York
| Edited by: Puja Menon
