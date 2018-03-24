All The President's Mirrors: Trump, A Rare US President No One Wants to Work With

The tenure of US President Donald Trump has often been described as “White House in crisis”. From reports that he colluded with Russian Intelligence in order to get damaging information on his opponent in the 2016 Election, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, to allegations that the White House was stoking ‘White Supremacist’ sentiments — Trump has been firefighting since he took office.On Thursday, Trump announced he was replacing HR McMaster as the United States National Security Advisor. McMaster is, by no means, the first person to leave the Trump White House. The list, in fact, is so long that the American press has dubbed this White House a 'revolving door'. Here's a complete list of all the other officials who have either been fired or have left the Trump White House.Rex Tillerson, Secretary of StateJohn McEntee, Personal Aide to the PresidentGary Cohn, Chief Economic AdvisorHope Hicks, White House Communications DirectorRob Porter, White House Staff SecretaryOmarosa, Director of communications for the Office of Public LiaisonDina Powell, Deputy National Security AdvisorTom Price, Secretary of Health and Human ServicesSebastian Gorka, Deputy Assistant to the PresidentSteve Bannon, White House Chief StrategistAnthony Scaramucci, White House Communications DirectorReince Priebus, White House Chief of StaffSean Spicer, White House Press SecretaryMike Dubke, White House Communications DirectorJames Comey, FBI DirectorMike Flynn, National Security AdvisorSally Yates, Acting Attorney General of the United StatesSteven Goldstein, Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public AffairsJosh Raffel, White House Deputy Communications DirectorRick Dearborn, Deputy Chief of StaffGeorge Sifakis, Director, Office of Public LiaisonEzra Cohen-Watnick, Senior Director for Intelligence Programs, National Security CouncilMichael Short, Senior Press AssistantWalter Shaub: Director, Office of Government EthicsVivek Murthy: Surgeon General of the United StatesAngella Reid, White House Chief UsherKatie Walsh, Deputy Chief of StaffPreet Bharara, United States Attorney, Southern District of New York