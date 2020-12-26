All You Need to Know about Finland’s New 90-day Migration Scheme

Finland’s new migration scheme seems to have received a great response from citizens of other countries. The Nordic country has reportedly received more 5,300 applications in a month for the 90-Day Finn scheme that offers foreign tech workers and their families the chance to relocate to it for three months.

The 90-day period is aimed at providing people the time to consider if they permanently want to live in Finland. According to The Guardian, the 90-Day Finn scheme got an overwhelming response from people in the US and Canada as the two countries accounted for about 30 per cent of applicants. More than 50 Britons also applied for the scheme.

Of the total number of applicants, the majority of them expressed interest in working remotely for their current employers, at least initially. More than 800 entrepreneurs sought to launch startups. Sixty of the applicants were investors, while the remaining wanted a job in the country.

Applicants from the US have not only shown interest in jobs but also universal healthcare, generous parental leave, work-life balance, proximity to nature.

The scheme is now closed and the successful applicants will get all the required help from the authorities concerned. They will be provided with all necessary official documentation, school or daycare for their children, suitable housing and introductions to tech hubs and networks in and around Helsinki, among other facilities.

Several companies like Google, Bayer and GE Healthcare have opened campuses of late in Finland. With a booming €6bn start-up scene, the Nordic country has the world's highest number of digital startups per capita. Finland has given the world Nokia, SMS, 5G and Linux."We’re not top of many relocation lists, but we know once people do come, they tend to stay. There’s huge competition globally for talent, so we had to think creatively," The Guardian quoted Johanna Huurre, of Helsinki Business Hub which devised the campaign, as saying.Finland has been ranked the world’s happiest country for three years in a row. It has also effectively managed the COVID-19 pandemic.