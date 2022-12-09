All You Need To Know About International Day Of Commemoration And Dignity Of The Victims Of The Crime Of Genocide And Of The Prevention Of This Crime

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF COMMEMORATION AND DIGNITY OF THE VICTIMS OF THE CRIME OF GENOCIDE AND OF THE PREVENTION OF THIS CRIME: International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime is commemorated on December 9 of every year around the world. It is observed to raise awareness about the greatest crime perpetrated by man against man, the violation of human rights and how it can be prevented in the future.

Genocide refers to the deliberate killing and maiming of a nation, group, ethnic unit, tribe, religious or political unit to destroy or wipe them out. Here is all you need to know about this day:

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF COMMEMORATION AND DIGNITY OF THE VICTIMS OF THE CRIME OF GENOCIDE AND OF THE PREVENTION OF THIS CRIME: HISTORY

Genocide is considered one of the greatest crimes and evils perpetrated by man against man in history. There have been several incidents of genocide in history. Perhaps, the most talked about is the Holocaust, where approximately six million Jews were put to death by the Nazis under the leadership of Adolf Hitler in the 1930s.

On December 9, 1948, the United Nations adopted the first human rights treaty, the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (the “Genocide Convention”). 2022 marks its 74th anniversary.

The Convention signifies the international community’s commitment to preventing genocide crimes. It also gave the first international legal definition of “genocide,” widely adopted at national and international levels, as well as established a duty for State Parties to prevent and punish the crime of genocide.

The United Nations General Assembly with a resolution in 2015 adopted December 9 as the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime.

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF COMMEMORATION AND DIGNITY OF THE VICTIMS OF THE CRIME OF GENOCIDE AND OF THE PREVENTION OF THIS CRIME: SIGNIFICANCE

This day is commemorated to memorialize the victims of genocide. It is a reminder of all the innocent lives that have been lost as a result of genocide and to raise awareness about how the families of the victims can be supported and helped. Another aim of this day is to help remember not to repeat this heinous crime again. To remind the international community of their commitment toward minorities all around the globe and to avoid unnecessary killings. This day is marked to remember the importance of peace and security and why this should be cherished.

