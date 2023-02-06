All You Need To Know About International Development Week 2023

INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK 2023: International Development Week (IDW) is commemorated every year during the first full week of February. The aim of the day is to draw attention to international development and bring to highlight how Canadians have contributed to eradicating poverty and toward a more peaceful, inclusive, and prosperous world. This is a uniquely Canadian tradition that first began more than two decades ago. This year International Development Week 2023 will take place from February 5 to 11. The day does not have a new theme dedicated to it each year, several themes are often continued for years working toward a particular issue.

Here is all you need to know about International Development Week:

International Development Week: Theme

According to the official website of the Government of Canada, this year will focus on building on past success, and the International Development Week will continue with the theme “Go For The Goals”. Under this, there will be five subthemes: Gender Equality, Education, Health, Food Security, and Climate Action. These are a reflection of both the international development priorities of Canada and the Sustainable Development Goals.

International Development Week: History

In October 1988, the Canadian International Development Agency introduced Development Day. This was a part of the Education to Development Program to promote global peace. Global Affairs Canada took the reins of this tradition and collaborated with Canadian organisations to observe International Development Week.

This unique Canadian tradition began in 1991. Ever since then, International Development Week has been held every year during the first full week of February. During this week, all the citizens of Canada come together to inform, inspire, and involve Canadians in Canada’s international development efforts.

International Development Week sees the involvement of civil society, the private and philanthropic sectors, schools, community organizations, the general public, and Global Affairs Canada in Ottawa and at its missions worldwide.

International Development Week: Significance

International Development Week is an annual initiative that is unique to the Land of Maple Leaf. The day is commemorated to promote global peace and development. This day has a unifying message for Canadians to act to work towards the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. The 17 SDGs have envisioned a secure and peaceful world free of poverty, inequality, and hunger. These goals also aim to bring full employment, access to quality education, and universal health coverage. Gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls and the conservation of the environment are also part of the SDGs.

The day is also marked in honor of people who have demonstrated outstanding dedication to international assistance. These contributions have for toward the resolution of an international issue. International Development Week also encourages the active engagement of people around the world toward SDGs as global citizens.

