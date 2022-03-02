All You Need to Know About Sarika Salunkhe From Marathi Show Pinky Cha Vijay Aso

Marathi TV show Pinky Cha Vijay Aso, which airs on Star Pravah, has been well received by the audience. The show is based on the popular Hindi serial Nimki Mukhiya that premiered on Star Plus. The Marathi show revolves around a confident girl Pinki who aims to be the first female sarpanch of her village.

Sharayu Sonawane plays Pinki on the show, while the role of her younger sister Niri is being played by Sarika Salunkhe.

Sarika is a native of Satara district in Maharashtra where Pinky Cha Vijay Aso is being shot. Before her appearance on this show, she worked in the web series, Pakke Satari, which focussed on her school life. Sarika Salunkhe gained widespread recognition after the release of the web series, with the audience lauding her character of an innocent girl.

Here is a cute video of Sarika from Pinky Cha Vijay Aso in which she can be seen performing as an innocent schoolgirl-

Sarika received the opportunity to work in Pinky Cha Vijay Aso as the serial’s production team wanted to give the local actors an opportunity. The serial also features Marathi TV actor Vijay Andalkar, known for his role in Lagnachi Wife Wedding Chi Bayko.

The story of Lagnachi Wife Wedding Chi Bayko revolves around a young man from a small town who works as a driver for an industrialist in London. The man, to migrate to London, pretends to fall in love with the daughter of the industrialist. Vijay Andalkar is playing the character of Yuvraj in Pinki Cha Vijay Aso.

Pinki Cha Vijay Aso is broadcast on Star Pravah during weekdays at 11 pm. The show can also be streamed on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

