At a time when Pakistan is in dire need of funds as it battles a wrenching economic crisis, a Pakistani man has expressed an unusual desire that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been ruling, the country would have been in a better financial condition.

Pakistani Youtuber and former journalist Sana Amjad posted a video on social media that went viral. In the video, the man can be heard criticising the Shehbaz Sharif-led government over the prevailing economic situation and said the situation would have been better if Modi had been the PM.

In the video, Sana can be heard asking the man why the slogan “Pakistan se zinda bhago chahe India chale jaao" was being raised by protestors on the streets. To this, the man said he wishes that the partition between India and Pakistan had not happened. “I wish I was not born in cash-strapped Pakistan…I wish Pakistan was not separated from India. We would then be purchasing tomatoes at PKR 20 per kg, chicken for PKR 150 per kg, and petrol at PKR 50 per litre," he said.

"Hamen Modi Mil Jaye bus, Na hamen Nawaz Sharif Chahiye, Na Imran, Na Benazir chahiye, General Musharraf bhi nahi chahiye"Ek Pakistani ki Khwahish 😉 pic.twitter.com/Wbogbet2KF — Meenakshi Joshi ( मीनाक्षी जोशी ) (@IMinakshiJoshi) February 23, 2023

On Indian PM Modi, he purportedly said, “If we had Modi, we would not need Nawaz Sharif or Benazir or Imran, not even General Musharraf… India is currently the fifth biggest economy in the world."

Expressing his desire to “live under Modi’s rule", he said with tears in his eyes, “Modi is a great man. He is not a bad human being. Modi is much better than us. His people respect him so much. Indians are getting tomatoes and chicken at reasonable rates. I pray to Allah to give us Modi."

Economic Challenges in Pakistan

On Wednesday, Pakistan announced a raft of austerity measures like Cabinet ministers and advisors not drawing salaries and not staying at five-star hotels during foreign trips, as a desperate government attempt to pull the country out of its economic morass amidst mounting criticism against the ruling elite.

The country has received financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the past and is presently in discussions with the organisation to resume its loan programme. An agreement on the ninth review of the programme would release over USD 1.1 billion. A resumption of the IMF programme would also unlock other avenues of funding for Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the decisions agreed upon in the Cabinet meeting which after a detailed discussion approved the measures to cut official expenditures. “All Cabinet members and advisors have voluntarily decided that they will not draw salaries or any other benefits from the state treasury and also pay their utility bills," he said.

He said that Cabinet members would stop the use of luxury cars and travel in economy class and would not stay in five-star hotels during foreign trips. It would also apply to all government officers. He also banned the purchase of all luxury items, including new cars till June 2024. The prime minister said that the colonial period palatial official accommodation by district officers would be put to better use.

Other measures include the opening of government offices at 7.30 am in summer and starting a one-dish policy at government functions. The policy will not apply to events held for foreign guests.

Shehbaz emphasised the need for all citizens, including government officials, to do their part in addressing the country’s economic challenges, urging them to embrace a culture of frugality.

(with inputs from PTI)

