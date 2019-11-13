Almost 4 Billion Miles Away, the Most Distant World Ever Explored Gets Named Arrokoth
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration said that the name Arrokoth meant 'sky' in the language of the Native American Powhatan people.
Arrokoth is among countless objects in the so-called Kuiper Belt, or vast Twilight Zone beyond the orbit of Neptune. (Image : AP)
Cape Canaveral, Florida: The most distant world ever explored 4 billion miles away finally has an official name: Arrokoth. That means "sky" in the language of the Native American Powhatan people, NASA said Tuesday.
NASA's New Horizons spacecraft flew past the snowman-shaped Arrokoth on New Year's Day, 3 ½ years after exploring Pluto. At the time, this small icy world 1 billion miles (1.6 billion kilometers) beyond Pluto was nicknamed Ultima Thule given its vast distance from us.
"The name 'Arrokoth' reflects the inspiration of looking to the skies," lead scientist Alan Stern of Southwest Research Institute said in a statement, "and wondering about the stars and worlds beyond our own." The name was picked because of the Powhatan's ties to the Chesapeake Bay region.
New Horizons is operated from Johns Hopkins University's Applied Physics Lab in Laurel, Maryland. The Hubble Space Telescope — which discovered Arrokoth in 2014 — has its science operations in Baltimore. The New Horizons team got consent for the name from Powhatan Tribal elders and representatives, according to NASA. The International Astronomical Union and its Minor Planet Center approved the choice.
Arrokoth is among countless objects in the so-called Kuiper Belt, or vast Twilight Zone beyond the orbit of Neptune. New Horizons will observe some of these objects from afar as it makes its way deeper into space.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Homophobic India? Survey Finds 56 Percent Respondents Would Refuse Organ from LGBTQ Donor
- IBM Says Apple Mac Users Are Happier, More Productive And Less Demanding From IT
- Bhumi Pednekar Remembers the Time She Was Paid 5% of What Male Co-Star Received
- Indian Jam Project's Tushar Lall Puts a Desi Spin on 'Hey Jude' in New Beatles Tribute
- Adidas Gives up on Robot Factories And Wants Humans in Asia to Make More Shoes