'Motivated to Deepen Relations With India, Feel The Same Warmth': German Envoy Who is Back After 12 Yrs

German Ambassador to India Dr Philipp Ackermann, who is back in Delhi after 12 years, said he is looking forward to further deepening the Indian-German relations. Ackermann also shared a video on Twitter in which he expressed how “happy and motivated” he is and looks forward to exploring “breathtaking” India.

After presenting his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu, the envoy talked to the media and said that Europe is not happy with the way the Russian invasion is underway in Ukraine. “As you know we are extremely concerned about Europe, very nervous and very unhappy about the events that are basically playing in the neighborhood,” said the German envoy while speaking to news agency ANI.

In his first official event with the inauguration of the Air Filtration Tower in Delhi, Ackermann stated that he does not see a solution to the ongoing war between the two countries in the near future while also bringing to notice that two of his sisters are hosting Ukrainian families at their homes.

“I would say this is the greatest crisis in Europe right now and I do hope although I am not overconfident that we find a way,” the German envoy added.

Summarising on his experience in India, he said, “I have been serving in India before, on another level, for me, it’s my first time as ambassador. I am very happy to be here. I have a great liking for India, my experience is that although the country has changed in 12 years, I feel the same warmth, same hospitality, same friendliness, and politeness of the Indian people and I am very much looking forward to spending the next few years here.”

Coming back to India after 12 years, today, a dream came true. I handed over my credentials to the President of India, Rashtrapatiji @rashtrapatibhvn. Very happy and motivated to deepen Indo-German relations in all areas and to explore breathtaking India! pic.twitter.com/V6RNeU0yfx — Dr Philipp Ackermann (@AmbAckermann) August 26, 2022

Meanwhile, Russia’s president has signed a decree which could see 137,000 service personnel added to the country’s armed forces in the coming months as against its just over a million military personnel and almost 900,000 civilian staff. Vladimir Putin’s decree comes amid a recruitment drive around the country, with large cash incentives on offer.

